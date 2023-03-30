Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.06 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $48.06 million and $3.34 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

