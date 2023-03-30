Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Up 2.6%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 118,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 252,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Planet 13 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $0.95 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

