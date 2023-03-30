Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $285,834.97 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and approximately $285,834.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001766 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,993,107 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.