Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $250.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $279.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

