Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares changing hands.

Photonstar Led Group Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Photonstar Led Group Company Profile

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

