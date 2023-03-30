Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

