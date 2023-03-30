Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $316.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

