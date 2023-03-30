Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $316.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.
