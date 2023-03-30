Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.09

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 57204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $719.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,660,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

