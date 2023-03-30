Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $1.46 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SMH opened at $260.38 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $218.40.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

