Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 33,894 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after buying an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

