Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,180 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.