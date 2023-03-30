Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $240,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.