Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

