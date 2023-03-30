Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
PKTEF stock remained flat at C$0.80 during trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. Parkit Enterprise has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.09.
About Parkit Enterprise
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.