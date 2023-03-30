Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

PKTEF stock remained flat at C$0.80 during trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. Parkit Enterprise has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.09.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

