Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

PKT stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,782. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.54 million, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.44.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

