Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

