Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.27. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 441,466 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.96.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
