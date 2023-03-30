Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.27. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 441,466 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Palatin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

