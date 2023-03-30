Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,464,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. 12,214,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,192,168. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

