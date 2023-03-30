PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Acquires £9,990.45 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 2,235 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £9,990.45 ($12,274.79).

PageGroup Stock Performance

LON PAGE opened at GBX 450.20 ($5.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.60. PageGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 356.80 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 519.50 ($6.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PageGroup

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 410 ($5.04) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.49) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

