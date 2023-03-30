PacWest Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 8,270 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PACW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 6,128,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,068,091. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

