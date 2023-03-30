PacWest Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 8,270 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PACW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PACW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 6,128,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,068,091. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.
