Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

