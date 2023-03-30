Orion Capital Management LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,967,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

