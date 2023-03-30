Orchid Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $59.87 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00198447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,289.33 or 1.00043683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08617073 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,351,911.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.