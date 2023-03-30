Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 47,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,772. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.