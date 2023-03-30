Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 47,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,772. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.