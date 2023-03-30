Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $42,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 906,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,512. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

