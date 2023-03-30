Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $335.18 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $335.18 million and $24.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0572153 USD and is up 7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $21,139,659.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

