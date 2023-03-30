NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.87.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,168,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,935,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a market cap of $675.82 billion, a PE ratio of 157.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

