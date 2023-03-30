Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.27 and last traded at C$98.59. 1,337,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,305,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.57.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.5500603 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.50%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

