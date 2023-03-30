NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Stock Up 2.2 %

NPSKY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

