Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 292.0% in March

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 18,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,923. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

