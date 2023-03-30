Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nidec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,703. Nidec has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

