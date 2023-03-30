Newton One Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

