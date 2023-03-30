Newton One Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
