NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.6 %

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 136,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. FMR LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

