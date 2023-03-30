Nervos Network Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $197.53 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,116.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00316233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00562510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00432122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,726,027,041 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,126,078 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

