Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
Shares of NEO stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.31. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$8.31 and a one year high of C$17.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
