Neblio Market Capitalization Tops $18.94 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Neblio has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,862,187 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

