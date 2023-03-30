Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0940

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $10,442.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00148652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,810,741 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.