National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.57. National HealthCare shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 38,707 shares changing hands.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.24%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

