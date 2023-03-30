Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 917 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $50,554.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,047.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,120.20.

Natera Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.