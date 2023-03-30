MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
MYR Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $121.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 176.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 88,453 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
