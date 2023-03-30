MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $121.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 176.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 88,453 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

