MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPRZ) Shares Down 26.8%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPRZ – Get Rating) shares were down 26.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSPRZ. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

