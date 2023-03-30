MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $277.40. 728,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

