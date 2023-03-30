MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 103,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,907,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,158,277. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.