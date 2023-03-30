MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.83. 192,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

