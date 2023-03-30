MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 533,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MP opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.