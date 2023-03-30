Morpheus.Network (MNW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $801,762.98

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $83.52 million and approximately $801,762.98 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.79245291 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $550,097.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

