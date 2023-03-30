Morgan Stanley Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $551.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $543.00 to $551.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $558.90.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $550.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.