Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

