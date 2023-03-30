Monte Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

DE traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $404.60. The company had a trading volume of 560,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.